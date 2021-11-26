In an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, CD Projekt RED joint CEO Adam Kicinski explained that they expect Cyberpunk 2077 to be “perceived as a very good game” in the future.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is the largest, most ambitious and by far the most complex project in our 27-year history,” Kicinski told Rzeczpospolita. “We tried to go a step further in almost every aspect, just like we did with every new witcher game we released.”

In the interview, Kicinski addressed that when making a new groundbreaking IP, especially one as hyped as Cyberpunk 2077, things don’t always go according to plan. “Releasing a game under a new franchise entails many challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex … We are proud of many aspects of the game, but – as we know – not everything went our way.”

Despite its tumultuous launch, Kicinski seems pleased with the new franchise’s successes, telling Rzeczpospolita that “the awareness of the Cyberpunk brand that we have managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its character and details have fans all over the world.”

“We believe that in the long term ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will be perceived as a very good game and, like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the equipment will be more efficient and the game will be improved by us all the time. As well as the version for the latest generation of consoles,” Kicinski continued.

The next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077, perceived by many to be the definitive way to play the game, has unfortunately seen a number of troubles during its development, as it’s been delayed until at least the first quarter of 2022, at the supervising team’s recommendation.