Polish developer CD Projekt RED has apologised for the unsatisfactory state of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

With the game’s performance across all last-gen machines being in a largely unplayable state, CD Projekt RED has received a massive amount of fan backlash, especially after the developer refused to show footage of the game running on those systems bstore launch.

With Cyberpunk’s console state described as running “surprisingly well” on base systems, many have felt that they were misled into buying an unfinished version of the game.

In a statement on Twitter, CD Projekt RED apologised for the state of the game, vowing to improve the game’s performance in the next few months.

“We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the company wrote. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

The developer has stated that multiple updates are coming to address the console version’s current instability.

“[The next update] is coming within the next 7 days,” they said. “After the holidays, we’ll continue working – we’ll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February.

Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”

Players are expected to keep their expectations in check. CD Projekt explains that the updates “won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console”. However, they do claim the patches still make the game “closer to that experience than it is now.”

Players have been advised to refund the product if they aren’t happy with waiting until these future updates that could make the game more playable. CD Projekt advises console players to go through Xbox and PlayStation’s official refund services, a service that has been available for Cyberpunk players since the console versions’ poor state was made known.

CD Projekt themselves will only offer refunds up to December 21st.