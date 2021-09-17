The as-yet-unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection has been leaked once again, this time by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

The listing on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website has since been taken down, but thankfully Gematsu covered the listing before it was deleted.

Unlike the previous leaks that we’ve covered for the Castlevania Advance Collection, this listing is the first time the platforms or the game have been announced, revealing that the collection will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Despite the number of leaks that have made this game an open secret, we still don’t actually know what games are due to be included in the collection. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s believed that the included games will be Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

While we at least now know the platforms that the Castlevania Advance Collection will release on, there’s still no word yet on when the collection will actually launch. With Konami due to make an appearance at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show on the 30th of September, it’s possible we may hear more about the collection then.