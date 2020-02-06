This week, the Epic Games Store is offering up two free games in the form of the official videogame adaptations of the classic board games Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride.

If you’ve read one of these ‘free games from Epic’ articles before, you’ll know what’s coming next. For the uninitiated: you’ll need an Epic Games account to claim your free bounty. You’ll also need the Epic Games Launcher to download and play the game. Both, like the games, are completely free.

If you’re not in a position to download the launcher, you can always claim the game through your browser and download it later. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

Carcassonne is a modern classic tile-placement game based on the award wining game in which the players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French landscape on it. The tile might feature a city, a road, a cloister, grassland or some combination thereof, and it must be placed adjacent to tiles that have already been played, in such a way that cities are connected to cities, roads to roads, et cetera. The player can then decide to place one of his followers, so called Meeples, on one of the areas on it: on the city as a knight, on the road as a robber, on a cloister as a monk, or on the grass as a farmer. When that area is complete, that meeple scores points for its owner. Each new game is a new experience thanks to the ever-changing landscape.

You can pick up Carcassonne on the Epic Games Store by following the link here or searching for “Carcassonne” in the launcher.

Set off with your friends and family to re(discover) Ticket to Ride, the classic boardgame. In this railway adventure, you’ll need to be the quickest to link up your cities and reach your destinations. In this strategy game for all ages, try out different tactics, block your competitors’ lines and take over routes before the others do. With so many different strategies to try, each new game is a unique experience. Travel the world from Europe to India, passing through the legendary China, facing new challenges by purchasing additional cards with their own special rules (available in expansion packs). A tutorial teaches you the rules of the game so you can head off quickly on your adventure. Play in single-player mode, online multi-player against the whole world, or local multi-player with your friends.

As before, you can nab Ticket to Ride for yourself by following the link here or by searching for it in the Epic Games Launcher.

Both Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride will be free until February 13th, where they’ll return to their usual price and instead Kingdom Come Deliverance and Aztez will be free for a week. Make sure you check back in next Thursday to see what’s on the table after those two. Happy gaming!