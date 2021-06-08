Capcom took to Twitter today to announce the lineup for their upcoming Capcom Showcase which will be part of E3 on June 14th.

In the Tweet, Capcom announced that E3 four games will be headlining the show, with those titles being: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village.

Now you might be thinking that half of these games are already out, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be updates and DLC to keep us playing and enjoying the worlds of Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise.

This doesn’t mean that these will be the only announcements from the event of course, as there may be a few more surprises. We might even hear more about Resident Evil Re:Verse which is set to release this summer, but there haven’t been any other games confirmed just yet.

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including: ? The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

? Monster Hunter Stories 2

? Monster Hunter Rise

? Resident Evil Village ? June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

The event itself is set to take place on June 14th at 2:30 PM Pacific Time, and from the looks of the schedule E3 just published, it’ll only be a half an hour event.