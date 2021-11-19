Capcom has announced officially that they’ve delayed their strange upcoming sci-fi game, Pragmata, until 2023.

In a new trailer and an update on Pragmata, Capcom has explained that “our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023.”

To stop this wait until 2023 being all too gruelling, Capcom has “a brand new artwork to share with you,” which showcases Pragmata’s puffy jacket-wearing protagonist just standing around really. To go along with this new image, we also received a brief trailer showing the game’s protagonist holding up a sign, adorably apologizing for the delay.

Despite only making the announcement now, it was back in January when Capcom first let slip that Pragmata was actually delayed into 2023. This happened during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, where PlayStation accidentally included the 2023 release date in the small print of the PlayStation end slate.

With only cryptic trailers to go off right now, we don’t actually really know what’s going on in Pragmata, so we’re just going to have to wait with bated breath to find out what the game is all about in 2023.