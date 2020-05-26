Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a unique CoD game for two reasons: it was the first title in the series to have a Battle Royale mode and there was no Black Ops 4 campaign.

Instead of offering a full Black Ops 4 campaign mode like all previous games – well, except the last-gen version of Black Ops 3 – the fourth entry in Treyarch’s subseries gave players a more cinematic Zombies mode and the phenomenal Blackout mode.

But now we’ve seen footage of what would’ve been the campaign mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and, well, it’s certainly a CoD game.

Posted on Reddit by user ForeverDexus, the campaign footage shows the player character shooting down terrorist forces whilst searching for the CEO of Aquilus. The campaign footage appears to take place in the game’s Seaside multiplayer map; CoD games have open retooled campaign and multiplayer environments to suit each other.

The game’s leaked footage shows a very similar HUD to that of the game’s released multiplayer component.