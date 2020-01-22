Microsoft’s Xbox streaming service, aka Project xCloud, is now available for Canadian Xbox gamers.

After a huge addition of new games were added to Microsoft’s in-beta streaming service, the doors have been opened for even more test applicants to join the fray.

“Since we began the Project xCloud preview in the United States, United Kingdom and Korea in October 2019, we’ve been adding more games, inviting more players, garnering feedback from the community, and building out the experience,” said GM & Head of Product, Project xCloud Catherine Gluckstein.

“And at X019 in November, we promised the Project xCloud preview would expand to more places in 2020, including Canada.”

xCloud testing in Canada will commence on January 29th. Gamers who wish to take part in the upcoming beta will have to register, just like other countries. If accepted, users will need to download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) on an Android device and pair a Bluetooth Xbox One controller.

“We’re excited to extend the preview to our community in Canada, and we look forward to sharing more about bringing Project xCloud to additional markets in due course,” Gluckstein continued. “We also recently expanded the Xbox Console Streaming preview to Xbox Insiders in all Xbox One-supported markets, including Canada, and we’re offering players the choice of playing remotely from their Xbox One console or streaming directly from the cloud, no console required, via the Project xCloud preview.”