Microsoft has revealed that Microsoft Teams will now offer the ability to record and transcribe 1:1 VOIP and PSTN calls and show the recording and transcription in Call history in the calls details panel. This is a critical feature specifically for Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) customers. In absence of chat, PSTN callees do not have a way to view call recordings and transcriptions.

Once the feature rolls out:

Call Transcription for 1:1 PSTN and VOIP calls will show in call history in call details panel.

Call Recording for 1:1 PSTN and VOIP calls will show in call history in call details panel.

Users can delete recording from chat and the recording will not show in call history in call details panel.

If there are multiple recordings in a call, they will show in a list form in call history in call details panel.

Microsoft expects to begin this roll out to Standard and GCC tenants in late September and expect the rollout to be completed by mid-October. For GCC-High and DoD tenants the feature is rolling out in late October and is expected to be completed by mid-November.

To make sure users have access to the feature, Teams admins will need to make sure that AllowCloudRecordingForCalls and AllowTranscriptionForCalling is turned on to enable recording and transcription of 1:1 VOIP and PSTN calls.