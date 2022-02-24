According to industry insider and Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, Call of Duty’s planned 2023 game has been delayed into the next year by Activision Blizzard.

According to Schreier, this decision to delay the unannounced 2023 Call of Duty title was made after a “recent entry in the series failed to meet expectations,” which likely means the blame is on the somewhat disastrous and bug-filled launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Following this report, Activision responded in a statement claiming that they have an “exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

While 2023’s Call of Duty game may have been left in a nebulous state thanks to these conflicting reports, this year’s game thankfully appears to still be on track. Developed by Infinity Ward, Activision has announced that this year’s game will be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare.

Additionally, 2022 will also see the release of a brand new Call of Duty Warzone game which has been built from the ground up to be a “massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode.”

Notably, this would have likely been the first Call of Duty game to launch under Microsoft’s ownership, as it’s believed that Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King will have been completed by next year, so long as that too doesn’t get delayed.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King could potentially bring the next Call of Duty title to Xbox Game Pass on day one, however, this has yet to be confirmed by Microsoft or Xbox.

Thankfully for PlayStation fans who have been fearing the acquisition, Microsoft has emphatically stated that they “will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision.”