Call of Duty: Warzone will come to Xbox Series X and PS5 as a constant CoD title

Infinity Ward’s free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone will be releasing on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as Activision wants the battle royale game to be a constant force for the future of Call of Duty.

In an interview with website Gamergen, narrative director Taylor Kurosaki revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone is already poised to release on next-gen consoles.

“I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them,” revealed Kurosaki. “It’s going to be really cool to see how the different sub-franchises sort of come in and out of focus, but Warzone will be the one constant.”

Kurosaki also revealed that the company has “We’ve got no plan of porting it on Google Stadia at this time.”