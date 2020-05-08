Microsoft’s pro-gaming features for Windows 10 were helmed by the addition of a bespoke Windows Game Mode back during 2017’s Fall Creators Update. However, things are not as pleasant as they first appeared, especially when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone.

In fact, a report from website TechPowerUp has revealed that Microsoft’s method of improving game’s performance severely hinders Activision’s free-to-play battle royale game in a consistent manner.

Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 980

AMD RX 5700xT, RX 570, RX 480, R9 290

According to the report, turning on Game Mode causes Warzone to experience a litany of performance problems, ranging from irritating micro-stutter to complete freezing. TechPowerUp reveals that the issue isn’t isolated to a single hardware configuration as the issues are prevalent on the following GPUs:

The only remedy at the moment is to disable Game Mode in the Windows Gaming settings. You can disable the automatic feature in Windows Settings and then Gaming.