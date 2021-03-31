Call of Duty: Warzone’s next update is monolithic, but the game is actually getting smaller once the downloading deed is done.

The download sizes, outlined in a Call of Duty blog post today, have some considerable heft to them, capping out at 133.6 GB on PC which includes both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Download sizes for consoles are thankfully only around the 52 to 58 GB range between PlayStation and Xbox, which is still some serious hard drive real estate. Especially with the size of the Series S hard drive.

If you’ve just got Black Ops Cold War then you can expect actually reasonable download sizes, ranging from 7.4 GB on the PlayStation 4, to 14.18 GB on the Xbox Series X|S.

These sizes seem like a lot, but they’re actually shrinking the games down once all the dust settles, with streamlining and data optimisation throughout as explained in the blog post.

“Enhancements to the overall content management system has been made possible through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes.” The post reads.

“This will come after a larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded, which will include these optimizations and is necessary in order to reduce the overall footprint” The post continued, explaining the size of his update, which should, in theory, lead to smaller ones down the line.

Season Two Reloaded is looking to bring in a lot of new content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as Warzone, with more on the horizon coming later down the line.