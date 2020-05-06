Update: Activision has revealed that the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone game has reached over 60 million unique players.

Releasing back in early March, the battle royale game has quickly become one of the fastest growing multiplayer games of all time.

Original Story: The free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone has crossed over the 50 million players mark.

Revealed on Friday, the shooter has stated over fifty million players since its release four weeks ago. Call of Duty: Warzone had only just broken the 30 million mark the week before; with COVID-19 isolation, many people are likely to want to try out new, free things.

“Over 50 million players,” the official Call of Duty Twitter account said. “Thank you Warzone players for dropping in with us.”

Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

The news also comes after Activision’s huge free weekend push for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was only accessible for players of Call of Duty: Warzone. How many millions of players decided to hop on the bandwagon right then and there?

