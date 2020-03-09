Update: Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay has finally been released after months of speculation, and it looks pretty darn good.

YouTuber Chaos posted a video on the upcoming free-to-play battle royale mode in a video that positively described the game’s hectic gameplay group.

Call of Duty: Warzone will be a free-to-play cross-platform experience that places 150 players in an “absolutely huge” map with completely custom made buildings across the world. The Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay video showcases a much more detailed world than the previous Call of Duty battle royale game mode.

While a bunch of new areas are included within the map, classic arenas such as Broadcast, Overgrown, Scrapyard and Terminal are included, much like Black Ops 4’s awesome Blackout mode.

Right now, the game includes solos, duos and trios game modes. There are no four-player Squads currently in the game.

Throughout the map, players will be able to purchase killstreaks, respawn tokens and gear from Buy Stations using an in-game currency called Plunder. That’s the only way to get a killstreak in the game.

When players are killed for the first time early in the match, players are sent to a purgatory version of the Gulag. In the Gulag, you’ll have a chance to 1v1 another player for a chance at revival. The feature is described as “super cool”; Chaos has stated that the mechanic always gave players a chance to win.

Of course, the Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay also showed off some of the game’s vehicles. These included choppers, “warthog-like” vehicles and more.

Original Story:



Call of Duty: Warzone may have been leaked numerous times over the past few months but we’re still in the dark about when and how the battle royale mode is set to release.

Apparently, Warzone may be planned for a standalone release kept as a free isolatated mode outside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While the mode will definitely be accessible from the new Classified menu in Modern Warfare, those who don’t own the shooter will be able to download the mode.

The report comes from VGC, a highly trusted news outlet, that states the mode is set for an early March release.

As the website states: “Given that Modern Warfare updates are typically deployed on Tuesdays, March 10 is the most likely candidate for Warzone’s release date.”

The website believes that the title will be revealed after a PR event that will see high profile content creators play the title and record footage for YouTube videos.

VGC also explains that Warzone is being treated as the “third pillar” of Activision’s plans for making the CoD franchise even more popular. Alongside the annual $60 releases and Call of Duty: Mobile, Warzone is expected to introduce more gamers to CoD through frequent free content updates.