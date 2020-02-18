Call of Duty: Warzone may have been leaked numerous times over the past few months but we’re still in the dark about when and how the battle royale mode is set to release.

Apparently, Warzone may be planned for a standalone release kept as a free isolatated mode outside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While the mode will definitely be accessible from the new Classified menu in Modern Warfare, those who don’t own the shooter will be able to download the mode.

The report comes from VGC, a highly trusted news outlet, that states the mode is set for an early March release.

As the website states: “Given that Modern Warfare updates are typically deployed on Tuesdays, March 10 is the most likely candidate for Warzone’s release date.”

The website believes that the title will be revealed after a PR event that will see high profile content creators play the title and record footage for YouTube videos.

VGC also explains that Warzone is being treated as the “third pillar” of Activision’s plans for making the CoD franchise even more popular. Alongside the annual $60 releases and Call of Duty: Mobile, Warzone is expected to introduce more gamers to CoD through frequent free content updates.