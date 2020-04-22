Infinity Ward has updated their Call of Duty battle royale game to make sure that Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters can only play with their unfair brethren.

In an effort to quell the flood of Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters, Infinity Ward are introducing a multitude of ways for players to report opponents who are obviously using hacks in-game.

For now, players are limited to reporting players through their Recent Players list, but in the coming weeks there will be a litany of other options.

In the future, players will be able to report cheating players through both killcam and spectator modes. Infinity Ward wants to make sure that players who successfully report those pesky cheaters will receive a notification if a player gets banned.

With Call of Duty: Warzone hosting over 50 million unique players across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, a strong anti-cheat method is needed. Players are already resorting to turning off cross-play functionality on consoles to stop running into cheaters on Warzone.