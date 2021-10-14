Activision has, at the same time as the recent Battlefield announcement, revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode, which is being developed by Treyarch in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games.

Featuring the Dark Aether storyline, Demons, and surprise surprise, Zombies, Treyarch’s latest zombies mode looks a lot more magical than past outings with plenty of artefacts and occult powers that should spice up a routine zombie slaughtering.

Beyond the mystical artefacts and the possibility of fighting a giant flaming demonic zombie god, it honestly just looks like a lot more of the same zombie killing action we’ve seen on repeat for years now, and we’ll let you decide whether or not that’s a good thing.

Hopefully, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s zombies mode will continue the trend of offering maps as free updates, as we saw in Black Ops Cold War, however, this has yet to be confirmed by Activision, Treyarch, or Sledgehammer Games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is due to launch on the 5th of November 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.