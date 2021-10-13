Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode is due to be revealed later this week, at coincidentally the exact same time as Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone reveal.

Featuring the Zombies, Dark Aether, and Demons, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode is “one of your favourite modes with a sinister twist,” so this may be the reveal event to keep your eye on.

That is, however, so long as you’re not a Battlefield fan, as, at the exact same time, EA and DICE will be running their Hazard Zone reveal event, debuting the third and final game mode for their upcoming Battlefield 2042.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter which livestream you watch live, as they’ll both be around long after the fact as vods and trailers which you can watch at your leisure.

With both events due to be broadcast at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm BST on October 14th, which event will you be watching?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is due to launch on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net