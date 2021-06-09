The latest outing of the Call of Duty franchise, tentatively titled Vanguard, won’t be at this years all digital E3, but it should still be launching this November.

According to VGC, the next Call of Duty won’t be at this years E3 but instead will reveal during an in-game event for the free to play Call of Duty Warzone, just as it did with Black Ops Cold War.

While Sledgehammer Games is leading the development on the latest Call of Duty, “VGC understands that virtually every internal studio at Activision is now working on Call of Duty,” which will include the latest studio addition of Toys for Bob, so you should be able to expect a lot of content coming in the future.

High among this list of what’s to come is a new tie-in map for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will transition the game into a World War 2 setting, where Vanguard is also set. In VGC’s report, they say that this map will be “the series’ largest and most ambitious to date,” as it reigns in this new setting.

In the report, VGC also claims that “Vanguard will feature a campaign, multiplayer and zombies modes set in the European and Pacific theatres of World War II, with its plot centring around the birth of modern allied Special Forces.”

While there is no date for more news yet, hopefully, we’ll find out more soon to reveal just what Vanguard is all about.