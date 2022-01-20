Activision has announced that season two of both Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific have been delayed by two weeks.

In a recent blog post, publisher Activision acknowledged that “currently, our community is experiencing issues across Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, and Modern Warfare. We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear.”

Activision went on to say that they’re doing what they can to improve the state of the games and that they have deployed “a number of updates” already, but they know “more needs to be done.”

“For this reason, we have decided to reschedule the start of Season Two across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14,” Activision stated.

In the blog post, the controversial Call of Duty publisher explained that they will be using this time to deliver “optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players,” which sounds pretty close to optimising basically everything that’s in the trio of games to us.

It’s no surprise that Activision is facing issues with Call of Duty at the moment since Raven Software employees have been on strike since early December after QA workers on fixed-term contracts were not renewed by Activision at the last moment, leaving many fearful for their jobs since those employees were terminated in “good standing.”

This delay comes in the wake of the still surprising news that Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard King for a monumental $68.7 billion. Despite the acquisition, the Call of Duty franchise is expected to remain cross-platform for at least a few years yet, so there’s no immediate worry for franchise fans on PlayStation consoles.