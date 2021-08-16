Update: PlayStation has confirmed that Call of Duty: Vanguard is due to be revealed later this week on August 19th in an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

After all the leaks and rumours, it appears that the reveal will finally be happening, with PlayStation has confirmed the release date of the long-anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard via an advertisement on the PlayStation Store.

Ahead of its official reveal, the upcoming Call of Duty is already being teased, with Victory Royale winners in Warzone being sniped during the ending cutscene, which then shows they’ve been taken out by a World War 2 era soldier.

The in-game event is due to happen in Call of Duty: Warzone on August 19th at 10:30 am PT / 6:30 pm BST.

Original Story: Call of Duty: Vanguard is rumoured to be announced next week, according to a new DualShockers report, which follows a since-deleted tweet from @NEXTGEN_ishere.

The deleted tweet from @NEXTGEN_ishere, which originally started the rumours, claimed that Vanguard will be revealed on August 19th at 10.45 am PDT. While everyone dismissed the claim at first, people soon started taking notice after the tweet was taken down, reportedly following a DMCA takedown.

With Activision having accidentally drawn more attention to the rumour, DualShockers went in search of more information, asking their sources if there was any kernel of truth to @NEXTGEN_ishere’s claims. After a few hours of waiting seasoned leaker Tom Henderson received confirmation that yes, “something for Call of Duty: Vanguard is happening on August 19th.”

It’s unclear exactly what this something might be, but if it’s anything like the announcement for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, then we can expect the news to break via an in-game event within the immensely popular free to play Call of Duty: Warzone.

Thanks to past leaks, we know already that Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard is set in World War 2 with a campaign, multiplayer, and zombies mode as you might expect. Call of Duty: Warzone is also set to be getting an even larger themed map, to reflect the latest Call of Duty release.

Call of Duty: VANGUARD

? WW2 Pacific theater.

? Contains some remastered maps from CoD WaW (not clear which ones at the moment).

? Treyarch is assisting in development.#CallofDuty #CODVanguard #CoD pic.twitter.com/4B41SMXavZ — Solidas (@solidas6) August 12, 2021

As if thing’s hadn’t been leaked enough already, much to Acitviisons dismay, it appears that promotional material for Call of Duty: Vanguard has also recently leaked online which shows off key artwork as well as a few weapons from the game.