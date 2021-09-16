Activision has announced that the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay open beta is due to begin later today for those who have preordered the upcoming FPS.

After the first 48 hours, which will be exclusive to players on Playstation, Xbox, and PC, who have preordered the game, the open beta will live up to its name, becoming free for all players for the last two days of the beta, from the 18th to the 20th of September.

In a Tweet revealing the start time for the open beta, Call of Duty announced that it’s due to begin at 10 am PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, so make sure that you’re ready to play then if you want to maximise your time playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.

In this open beta, players will be able to experience Call of Duty: Vanguard’s new mode, Patrol, a reimagined hardpoint game mode in which players must capture and hold a moving zone to earn points for their team.

Crossplay OPEN BETA tomorrow! Here's the times you can start playing: – Sept 16th –

?? 10AM PT | 12PM CT | 1PM ET

??: 6PM BST | 7PM CEST – Sept 17th –

??: 2AM JST

??: 3AM AEST

??: 5AM NZST Pre-order for early access on PC and Xbox pic.twitter.com/V0I95vV4NO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently due to launch on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.