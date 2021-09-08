A tweet from Sledgehammer Games’ senior development director Adam Iscove has revealed that field of view sliders may finally be coming to Call of Duty on consoles.

In the tweet, Iscove shows the options menu for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, and specifically a setting to finally alter the field of view, all the way up to 120°. With PlayStation inputs at the bottom of the screen, it’s believed that this means FOV options are finally coming to consoles.

Field of view customisation has been a feature long pined for by console gamers, who are usually left without the option to change it. While a tighter field of view can help with performance for many games, it comes at the cost of tactical information, as well as inducing motion sickness in some players.

With Call of Duty: Warzone due to share technology from Sledgehammer Games’ upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, it’s believed that field of view options for console players will also be coming to the franchises ever-popular battle royale mode, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

delete this — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 7, 2021

Unfortunately, nothing has officially been confirmed just yet, but with Call of Duty: Vanguard due to launch on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, we thankfully shouldn’t be waiting for too long to find out.