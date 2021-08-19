Call of Duty: Vanguard has been officially announced at long last via an in-game event within Call of Duty: Warzone.

After being leaked a number of times over, Activision has finally properly revealed what we all knew already, that Call of Duty: Vanguard is set within World War 2, with a campaign, zombies mode, warzone map, and plenty of multiplayer maps.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign is set to span across the globe, with Activision promising to show you “WWII combat like never before” as you “witness the origins of Special Forces as you play a pivotal role and change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war.”

With 20 multiplayer maps available at launch, as well as a fully integrated map for the ever-popular Call of Duty: Warzone, there should be a lot of multiplayer content to strike your fancy if you don’t care for all of that campaign gubbins.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is also going to be a franchise-first, with a “universe-expanding Zombies crossover.” Despite Vanguard being Sledgehammer Games’ baby, Treyarch has handled the zombies mode for this latest entry which will expand the Dark Aether storyline as a precursor to Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Call of Duty Warzone is scheduled to release on November 5th 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.