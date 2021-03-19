The R1 Shadowhunter crossbow added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War yesterday was apparently a mistake and has since been removed.

Players who bought the crossbow from Warzone’s real money store should be getting a refund. Those who ground out the challenge to unlock the weapon however get no such clemency.

Before it’s removal, it wasn’t all too hard to unlock, just needing to get three one-shot one-kill medals in 15 matches with no attachments.

“An issue with the R1 Shadowhunter weapon appearing earlier than planned in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has been resolved.” Activision support announced on Twitter shortly after it’s accidental inclusion.

Refunds are planned for players who purchased the bundle while it was live in the Store, and the bundle and in-game challenge will return at a later date. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) March 18, 2021

There’s currently no word on when the weapon will make its deliberate return, however, we do now know what it’ll be like once it does.