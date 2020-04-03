Activision has treated gamers to a free weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, if they can download it fast enough.

Starting today at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST, players who have downloaded Activision’s free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone will be given access to all of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer.

#FreeCallofDuty continues. Starting tomorrow, get free access to Multiplayer through #Warzone all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/P3O1kWzB1P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

For those that don’t own Call of Duty: Warzone at the moment, get ready for a pretty damn hefty download. Clear out your hard drive space, grab an Ethernet cable and just bloody become the internet. As it stands in its current form, Call of Duty: Warzone comes in at an “approximate size” of 98.33 GB.

If you can download that all before the end of this weekend, jump in and have a great time! We thought Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best CoD game in years, despite some messy political meandering throughout its campaign.

In other news, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered released on PlayStation 4 this week. That was cool.