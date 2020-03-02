Call of Duty Mobile Zombies mode is getting removed

Call of Duty Mobile Zombies was an important aspect of the portable experience upon its announcement with the game originally offering a three-tiered approach: Multiplayer, Blackout and Zombies.

Despite the title successfully recreating both traditional and battle royale experiences, Activision has said that the Zombies mode hasn’t reached their standards of quality.

While the game does currently feature a pretty solid Zombies mode at the moment, Activision will be removing the currently implementation of the mode on March 25th.

“One of the most frequently asked questions to these updates is “what about ZOMBIES Mode?” Today, after extensive evaluation we are sharing that ZOMBIES Mode is being removed on March 25th,” Activision explained in their usual Reddit post.

“We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.

We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

