Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War announced, reveal set for August 26

Today, Activision finally revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to the world. The game has been leaked numerous times over the past few months, but it looks like Activision finally decided that it was time to confirm the name. You can take a look at the cryptic video below.

The reveal appears like it’s going to happen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode called Call of Duty: Warzone. August 26 will definitely be an interesting day, and, hopefully, we’ll get a glimpse of the game running on next-generation machines like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

Are you excited to relive the days of the Cold War? Let us know.