This holiday’s annual CoD title has been named by the industry’s infamous CoD leaker; it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Seriously.

Leaked by infamous Call of Duty leaker, the upcoming cross generation entry in the annual shooter series is genuinely called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You’re correct in thinking, “Wow, that’s a dumb name.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be a return to the popular world of Treyarch’s Black Ops series. Going back to the Vietnam War era of the series’ historically hodgepodge 1960s, we’ll once again see a cinematic wartime set of casual shooter action for all to enjoy.

As for the nature of this leak, alongside the fact that Okami is well-known for their inside information on the first-person shooter franchise, Call of Duty always leaks close to its announcement. It never not leaks. Ever.