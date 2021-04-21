The Microsoft Teams desktop app is getting a long-awaited feature till now still missing from Skype for Business.

The feature is the ability to Merge PSTN calls, supported in Skype for Business but not Microsoft Teams.

The Microsoft 365 roadmap notes:

Call Merge gives end users the capability to merge their active unheld 1-1 call into another 1-1 call or another group call. This applies to Teams VOIP calls and PSTN calls.

The feature makes it easy to combine calls into new group calls, ideal for a support situation or ad-hoc meeting. The option is available under the More options button as can be seen in the screenshot above.

The feature is rolling out now and is available by default, and is available in the desktop and web apps, but not mobile clients yet.

via onMSFT