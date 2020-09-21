Microsoft is said to hold an online-only Surface event on September 30(or October 1 depending upon where you live), where the company will announce at least two new products — Surface Pro X 2 and a 12.5-inch Surface Laptop, the official name of which was unknown, until now.

According to tipster @cozyplanes, the 12.5-inch Surface Laptop might officially be called Surface Swift. The tipster also shared details on the date of availability of both Surface Swift and Surface Pro X 2. Both the products will be up for grab a week after the launch date in the U.S, while people in other parts of the world will be able to buy Pro X 2 and Swift in this December or January next year. However, the tipster didn’t shed light on the specifications of these two devices.

According to previous rumors, the Surface Swift will come with a 12.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, and 64GB storage. And this model is expected to be priced somewhere between $500 and $600. The Surface Pro X 2, on the other hand, will be powered by an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor which will deliver better performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security, and AI acceleration, as well as an advanced camera and audio technology.

How many of you’re excited about Surface Swift and Surface Pro X 2? Let us know in the comments below.