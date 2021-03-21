Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and light but also comes with full Windows 10 and that means you can do pretty much everything with it. It’s also a great computer for students, so if you’re looking for a full-blown PC that you can take to your university, look no further than Surface Pro 7.

What is even more important is the fact that the latest Surface Pro 7 is cheaper than its original price. You can now get a handsome $210 discount on the purchase of the Surface Pro 7(256GB). On the other hand, the Surface Pro 7 with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 2568GB storage is now available at a price point of $846, down from its original price point of $1199. If you want to purchase the Surface Pro 7 the variant with i7 model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, you can get a discount of $391.41 — you can now buy the Surface Pro 7(16GB/1TB) at a price point of $1907.59, down from $2,299.

In addition to the new Intel 10th-gen processors, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with a Type-C port and support for Fast Charging. The battery of the Surface Pro 7 can go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour! You can also expand the storage by inserting a microSD card into the Pro 7.

You can buy the Surface Pro 7 here from Amazon.