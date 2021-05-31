Amazon is now offering a discount of $9 on the Surface Mobile Mouse(Black). The Black variant Surface Mobile Mouse is now available at a price point of $25.99, down from its original price point of $34.99. This $9 discount is available only on the Black variant of the product.

The Surface Mobile Mouse is slim, light (78g including 2 AAA alkaline batteries) and it is designed to conform to either hand. It’s based on Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy technology, so you don’t need any dongle to connect it to your Surface device. Thanks to Microsoft’s proprietary BlueTrack Technology, it is dynamically adaptable to 4000 frames per second and tracking speed up to 30 inches per second.

You can buy the Surface Mobile Mouse here from Amazon.