Back in October, Microsoft announced Surface Laptop Go, the lightest and most affordable Surface Laptop. Surface Laptop Go is ultra-light at 2.45 lbs (1.1 kg) with a portable profile comprised of premium materials and it is available in three metal color options of Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum.

The 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) PixelSense touchscreen offers a decent visual experience. The large precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel deliver an accurate and comfortable input experience. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life with support for Fast Charging on this new laptop. And this laptop with a fingerprint reader integrated power button for Windows Hello authentication.

The new Surface Laptop Go comes with a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. You can enjoy great video calls with built-in Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio, and a 720p HD camera.

