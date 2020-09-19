Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with 128GB storage smartphone is available for just $996.27, down from its original price point of $1,199.99. This deal is available only for today, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you should make the purchase right now.

Features

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity

Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed

Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G

All-Day Battery: Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G’s intelligent battery uses an algorithm to learn from how you live to optimize power and take you through a day or more of work and life without ever giving out on you

Massive Storage: Generous storage out of the box and expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you; Memory card sold separately

You can buy the Galaxy S20+ 5G at a discounted price here from Amazon.