In the month of March, OnePlus released the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series and while the latest OnePlus phones are equipped with all the latest pieces of hardware, its old premium phones are still capable of going head to head with those year’s flagship. One of the best old OnePlus flagships is the OnePlus 8 Pro, and talking about the part, unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, the 8 Pro doesn’t cost $1,000.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The smartphone is now selling at $899, down from $999 — a discount of $100 if you do the math. You can click on the below links to buy the OnePlus 8.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO specs

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s first IP68 rated smartphone and that means it’s finally officially water and dust resistant. It’s also the first OnePlus phone to come with support for wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 and has up to 12GB DDR5 of RAM. In terms of storage, there are two variants — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Other specs include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, WiFi 6, 4,510mAh battery, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is also 5G compatible.

Talking about the rear camera, it packs 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor, 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto (f/2.4)

5MP color filter camera (f/2.4). For selfies, it uses a 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor, and housing it is a hole punch cut out on the left side of the display.