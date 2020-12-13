OnePlus is one of the best premium smartphones that you can buy and you won’t be paying a hefty $1000 for that. OnePlus’ premium phones are reasonably priced and do not compromise with the performance, and this is exactly why OnePlus phones are popular among consumers. It gets even better when you get a discount on OnePlus’ flagship phones.

OnePlus 8 Pro is arguably one of the best flagships this year and it’s selling at a discounted price at B&H. The smartphone is now selling at $799, down from $999 — a discount of $200 if you do the math. You can click on the below links to buy the OnePlus 8.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO specs

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s first IP68 rated smartphone and that means it’s finally officially water and dust resistant. It’s also the first OnePlus phone to come with support for wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 and has up to 12GB DDR5 of RAM. In terms of storage, there are two variants — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Other specs include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, WiFi 6, 4,510mAh battery, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is also 5G compatible.

Talking about the rear camera, it packs 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor, 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto (f/2.4)

5MP color filter camera (f/2.4). For selfies, it uses a 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor, and housing it is a hole punch cut out on the left side of the display.