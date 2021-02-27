Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fact that you can turn into a tablet on-demand are some of the features that make Microsoft’s third-Gen Surface Book an attractive choice. And if you’re considering buying Book 3, you might want to purchase it right now as Amazon is offering a $274 discount on the product

The Surface Book 3(10th Gen Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD) is now available at $1,360, down from its original price of $1,599.99 — that’s a straight $240 discount if you do the math.

The design of the Surface Book 3 remains the same, however, Microsoft has upgraded the internals to offer better performance. Thanks to the 10th gen Intel Core processors, the Book 3 delivers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2. On the GPU front, you can now select between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. Despite the improved performance, Microsoft claims that Surface Book 3 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Also, the third-Gen Surface Book now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD Microsoft has ever shipped.

