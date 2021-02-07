Amazon is now selling its all-new Fire HD 8 tablet at a very attractive price. You can now buy the new Fire HD 8 at a price point of $64.99, down from its original price point of $89.99 — that’s a straight $25 discount if you do the math. This is a limited time deal, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy the tablet right now.

The all-new Fire HD 8 includes the following features:

Beautiful display – Featuring a vibrant 8” 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels.

– Featuring a vibrant 8” 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels. New faster processor – Now 30% faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web.

– Now 30% faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web. Now even more storage – With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

– With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets. New longer battery life – Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

– Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more. New easier charging – Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours.

– Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours. Introducing Game Mode – A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.

– A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications. Wide selection of content – Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets.

– Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets. Stay connected – Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8.

– Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8. Always-ready, hands-free Alexa – When connected to wifi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more – using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy.

– When connected to wifi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more – using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy. Amazon-exclusive features – Enjoy customer favorites like For You, X-Ray, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.

You can buy the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet at a discounted price here from Amazon. The tablet is available in five different color options — Black, White, Twilight Blue, Plum, and Slate.