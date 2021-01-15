Despite departing from the Halo series almost ten years ago, original developer Bungie has kept their Halo stats website running.

Next month, all is set to disappear from Bungie’s embrace as all Halo stats, Halo 3 screenshots and custom gametypes will be officially culled from Bungie’s arms.

The news was revealed revealed by community manager Dylan Gafner in the latest This Week At Bungie update. Gafner urges fans to backup whatever they can in the next few weeks before everything is removed for good.

“On February 9, the halo.bungie.net website will be taken offline permanently,” reads the update. “Everyone is welcome to save their stats and files, however they can, if they’d like to save anything. Please keep in mind that our News articles, Forums, and Groups were imported into the current version of Bungie.net back in 2013.”

Bungie’s Halo stats currently date back all the way to the original Halo 2 on the Xbox. While it is a shame to see so many memories flushed away, the studio hasn’t been involved in the Halo franchise since the original release of Halo Reach in 2010.

In their place, 343 Industries has attempted to keep classic Halo running with Halo: The Master Chief Collection. However, while the shooter compilation does give players all the official content they could ask for – including gross new armour pieces – some fanmade content hosted on Bungie’s site will be forever lost.