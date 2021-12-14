Despite past troubles with the project at Rockstar, Bully 2 is reportedly still in development, and it may even be revealed soon.

Thanks to a new report by industry insider and serial leaker Tom Henderson, it seems that Bully 2 is still in development, as “Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at The Game Awards last week.”

According to Henderson, “some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon,” but, as we now know, that reveal didn’t happen. Supposedly, these lucky few had been shown a “‘Playable version’ just a couple of weeks prior to TGA,” which suggests development has been progressing fairly well this time around.

“Information is blurry atm,” Henderson continued. “But I thought it was worth reporting on as there’s something definitely ‘going on’ to do with the series.”

While this report is definitely good news for fans of the original Bully game, it’s all too clear what Rockstar is planning at the moment, as they’re keeping a tight lid of things for now.

If we do get Bully 2 within the next few years, it would definitely make the wait for the next Grand Theft Auto more bearable, as that’s reportedly not due for a release until 2025.