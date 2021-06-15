Development is still ongoing for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct has given us another glimpse of the game in a new trailer.

In the new trailer, Link takes to the skies, freefalling down towards new floating islands before finally finding his feet on the ground where’s he’s quickly beset by Bokoblins on the back of a Stone Talus.

We also get to see a quick glimpse of the changes made to Links Sheikah technology, which appears now to be wound onto his arm, giving him the same powers of stasis, as well as what looks like a dragon turret for a hand.

In Breath of the Wild 2, Hyrule Castle also gets lifted into the air with the black and red tendrils of Malice tendrils pouring out, so whether it’s Gannon as the returning villain or a new foe, that’ll likely be their home base once again.

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma appeared at the end of the trailer to announce that Breath of the Wild 2 is aiming for a launch in “2022” so there is still a while to wait yet for more Breath of the Wild.