Breaking: Slack launches antitrust complaint against Microsoft Teams

Slack today filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft for bundling Microsoft Teams with Office 365.

“Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers,” Slack said in a statement.

European Commission has confirmed that it has received a complaint from Slack against Microsoft.

“We confirm that we received a complaint by Slack against Microsoft. We will assess it under our standard procedures.”

Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Teams has 75 million daily active users. During the earnings call, Microsoft mentioned that Microsoft Teams hit a peak of 200 million meeting participants in a day on one occasion.

In an interview with Fox Business Slack CEO Steward Butterfield said that he is not impressed with Teams. He also said that Microsoft Teams is “not competitive” with Slack. Butterfield said the two products were “fundamentally different”, portraying Teams as mostly a video conferencing platform while Slack was a channel-based communication medium designed to replace email.

via: FT