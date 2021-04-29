The retro-inspired rhythm-based FPS BPM: Bullets Per Minute is coming to Xbox One and PS4 later into 2021.

Announced with a flashy new trailer, the arrival on console is more than just a port of the base game, with the console version coming with all the trimmings.

This includes the Overdrive Update which added a plethora of content including five new characters, three new weapons, a whole new chapter, as well as two difficulty settings, Hellish and Practice.

In BPM: Bullets Per Minute, you’ve got to keep in time with the rock opera soundtrack as you fire and reload on the beats of offbeats of the music. With some enemies also having rhythmically timed attacks, the soundtrack is made to feel suitably epic as you interact with it.

Until we can get our hands on it, there’s no telling just how well this port will play, and how well the frantic rhythm-based combat will translate to controllers.

Backed by Playtonic Games as part of their Playtonic Friends publishing label, we should be able to expect a quality technical port of Awe Interactive’s title regardless of how it plays.