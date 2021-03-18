Box announces new and upcoming integrations with Microsoft 365

Box already works seamlessly with Microsoft 365 services. Today, Box announced new and upcoming integrations with Microsoft 365 to make the Box experience in Microsoft 365 even more frictionless for customers. Read about the new announcements below.
Microsoft Teams:
- The ability to create, share, open, and edit Box files from within Teams. This new functionality enables Box users to bring in content from productivity suites like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Apple iWork so that users can work in their apps of choice to get work done. This more robust, embedded Box experience within Teams is expected to be available later this spring.
- The general availability of Box notifications within Microsoft Teams, which enables seamless productivity as teams around the world continue to work remotely. Announced last fall, users will now be notified of important updates to their Box files and can now better manage content permissions from directly within Teams.
Security:
- A new integration to import Microsoft Information Protection classification labels and to enforce classification-based, inline security controls within Box. This will enable customers to ensure that only authorized users get access to confidential data and that sensitive information is not shared unintentionally. The integration is expected to be available in May 2021.
- The general availability of the expanded capability for Intune App Protection Policies. This new functionality allows customers to open and save copies of managed documents to Box only, giving enterprises more control over the flow of content for an additional layer of security.
Box for Office online:
- To help government agencies and their partners meet their compliance obligations in the cloud, Box for Microsoft Office Online will allow customers with FedRAMP Moderate or DOD IL4 requirements to be routed to the corresponding Microsoft Office 365 U.S. Government Community (GCC) environment. This new enhancement will support a fully compliant experience when using Box for Microsoft Office Online by ensuring data is processed and stored only on certified platforms.
- Box increased support for Excel and PowerPoint Online file sizes to 50MB and 1GB respectively so users can now collaboratively edit in real-time on large file sizes online. With this enhancement, work is no longer disrupted by large files.
Box Connector for Microsoft Graph:
- With the Box Connector for Microsoft Graph, content in Box can be surfaced across the Microsoft ecosystem, including Office 365, Office Online search, and SharePoint. This will make it easier for Box users to discover, explore, and access content as they are working in various Microsoft apps, reducing friction for users that need to manage Box content across multiple platforms for a truly integrated experience.
Source: Microsoft
Comments