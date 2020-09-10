Bose announces the much-awaited QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose today officially announced the much-awaited QuietComfort Earbuds. The new QC Earbuds include proprietary advancements in hardware and software delivering the best noise cancellation experience. The QC Earbuds will be available for $279 from September 29th and can be pre-ordered today from Amazon.

QuietComfort Earbuds features:

The Proprietary Noise Cancellation System — Only from Bose

The QC earbuds are a technical tour de force. To physically block unwanted sounds, new StayHear™ Max tips create a soft-yet-tight seal. And the buds do the rest. They use multiple microphones to sense, measure, and send any remaining noise to a proprietary electronic chip loaded with an exclusive new algorithm. Together with tiny transducers, the system responds with a precise, equal, and opposite signal in less than a fraction of a millisecond. The result is dramatic and exclusive to Bose. In an instant, the buzz of nearby coffee grinders fade to a whisper, and the roar from engines and construction all but vanish.

Adjustable Noise Control — A World-Volume Button at Your Fingertips

The QC Earbuds come with 11 levels of noise control so you can choose how much of the world you let in or keep out. It’s easy to set preferences and change them anytime — from “transparency” that keeps you aware of your surroundings, to full noise cancellation that lets you tune out completely or hear every detail from your content and conversations.

For Music, Movies, Podcasts, and Calls

For entertainment, QC Earbuds shine, and the difference is noticeable the first time you use them. For music, they avoid manufactured “boosts” in select frequencies, opting for faithful reproduction — as close as possible to the recording itself. Unlike conventional earbuds, the bass on your favorite songs won’t disappear or distort — instead, it’s rich and strong at any volume. For movies, videos, news, and podcasts, there’s no electronic “hiss” and speech and dialogue are natural. And for talking on the phone, QC Earbuds separate your voice from those around you and dampen the rush of wind, so what you’re saying is more intelligible on the other end.

Battery Life and Colors

The new QuietComfort Earbuds have 18 hours of total listening time — 6 hours fully charged and an additional 12 using their charging case. They have a matte finish with metallic and gloss accents and come in two colors: Triple Black and Soapstone.