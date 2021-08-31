Bose announces the new QuietComfort 45 headphones with new AWARE Mode

Bose today announced the new QuietComfort 45 headphones, the successor to the legendary QuietComfort 35 II. The QuietComfort 45 features improved noise cancellation, new Aware mode and 24 hour battery life. The QuietComfort 45 headphones will be available starting September 23rd for $329.95 and you can pre-order it today.
Bose QuietComfort 45 features:
Two Modes — QUIET and AWARE
The QuietComfort 45 headphones feature just two settings, both achieved using a new active noise cancellation system and new electronics package. In QUIET Mode, microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies — those typically found in commuter trains, busy office spaces, and cafés. The now famous “whoosh” associated with Bose noise cancelling technology happens in a fraction of a millisecond to tune out entirely, or enjoy music, podcasts, or movies with lifelike clarity, detail, and no distractions. In AWARE Mode, QC45 headphones switch to full transparency, where everything is heard again – just as naturally, clearly, and quickly — without ever taking them off.
Voice Isolation for Easy Conversations — Anywhere
For phone calls and commands, QC45 owners can share their noise cancellation. A beam-form array isolates their voice, while a rejection array dampens and blocks the audible distractions around them — like a coffee grinder or barking dog — from being picked up and transmitted to whomever they’re talking to. That means friends, family, coworkers, and personal assistants can hear what’s being said, paving the way for more productive Zoom meetings, happier video chats, and more accurate VPA responses on everything from text dictation to getting directions to controlling a smart home.
The Return of an Iconic Design
The QC45 builds on the iconic look of its predecessor, maintaining all the design elements that made it an identifiable classic, and all the comfort and stability that made it an all-day-everyday headphone. Pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials, gaps between components have been replaced with smooth transitions, and they’re durable, lightweight, and fold flat to store in an included compact carrying case. QC45 colors are timeless — Triple Black and White Smoke, both with a beautiful matte finish. And they join the QC Earbuds and Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in the Bose noise cancelling family.
The Ease of Buttons, Multi-Point Connections, and SimpleSync with Bose Soundbars
QuietComfort® 45 headphones are decidedly practical, keeping it simple with controls you can feel. There are four buttons on the right earcup: volume up, volume down, power, and Bluetooth® pairing, and one for the most common tasks — to answer and end calls, play and pause music, and access to native VPAs. There’s another button on the left earcup to toggle between Modes and to mute the mic during calls. The Bose Music app offers additional help for set up and use, including multi-point connections supported by Bluetooth® 5.1 for iOS and Android devices — and Bose SimpleSync™ to pair a QC45 with compatible Bose Soundbars for the ultimate private watch party.
24 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging
QC45 headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life — outlasting the longest flights in the world, 20 back-to-back conference calls, or study all-nighters with time to spare. They now charge via USB-C®: it takes two hours for a full charge, and a quick 15 minutes for three hours of playback.
Source: Bose