Bose has announced Sleepbuds™ II, the next generation of its bedtime wearable with technology which is clinically proven to help people fall asleep faster.

Bose Sleepbuds™ II aren’t active noise-cancelling headphones or in-ear headphones with an added feature, and they don’t stream music or let you take and make calls — because every last detail was optimized for one thing — better sleep, all night, every night.

Sleepbuds II features demonstrably better noise-masking than their predecessor and introduces new categories of content to combat the other barrier to rest: the inability to relax. They combine a new acoustic and electronics design, a new enclosure that’s lighter than a dime, new proprietary ear tips for a secure, super-soft fit, and over 35 free tracks — all methodically produced and tested. The result is an engineering breakthrough: two tiny, ultra-comfortable, truly wireless buds that block, cover, and replace the audible distractions from loud partners, neighbours, dogs, and traffic — and reduce the mental distractions from long, busy days.

Gallery

“Bose Sleepbuds II use advancements in our proprietary noise masking technology because covering sound — not cancelling it — is a better solution for sleeping,” said Steve Romine, head of the Bose Health Division. “You can’t duplicate the experience combining earbuds with apps, playing your music louder, or using earplugs and bedside machines — so millions of people are still suffering. We never gave up on helping them, and that’s why we’re so excited about Sleepbuds II. They ‘quiet’ more of the low frequencies found in the biggest threats to a peaceful bedroom — like snoring partners, idling engines, and nearby footsteps. And with new relaxation tracks, they help quiet your mind, too.”

In a first-of-its-kind study, Bose partnered with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the UCHealth CARE Innovation Center to test the impact of Bose sleep technology — which was clinically proven to help people fall asleep faster. The research also found that 100% of participants confirmed Bose noise masking worked against the common disturbances that kept them up or woke them up; 86% said the product helped them fall asleep easier; 76% said it helped them stay asleep; and 80% reported an overall improvement in sleep quality.

Bose Sleepbuds II feature advancements in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, and electronic miniaturization. Each bud is a just a quarter-inch deep — about the same as a pencil’s eraser — to dramatically reduce irritating contact when your head is resting on a pillow, even on your side. A new anti-friction coating covers each enclosure to prevent “squeaking” against fabric, and a new etched antenna produces a more reliable phone and tablet connection using low-energy Bluetooth. Inside, a new NiMH (Nickel-metal Hydride) battery powers 10 hours of run time, and a new minuscule circuit board stores up to 10 files from the Sleep App’s library. Its noise-masking tracks are matched to a new transducer to “cover and replace” more unwanted sounds than ever before — while a new pressure equalization design and soft silicone tips “block” more from entering your ear. With three sizes included, the tips are different than those made for daytime use. Their materials, shape, and design are all optimized to stay in place for a full night of peaceful, pain-free rest.

Sleepbuds II come with an improved anodized aluminium case that stabilizes each bud while they’re stored and charged and provides up to 30 additional hours of battery life. For convenience, they’re equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. For durability, they’re sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Bose Sleepbuds II will be available on October 6th for $249.95 and preorders are available now.