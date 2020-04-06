Bored with Netflix? Check out this new video streaming service for fresh content

Bored of watching Netflix? Here’s a good news for you. A brand new video streaming service called Quibi is launching today. Quibi is completely different from Netflix. Quibi will present fresh content from daily essentials to breakout shows in a shorter format and it will be available only on mobile.

All episodes on Quibi will be 10 minutes or less. Generally, episodes of Netflix shows last more than 30 mins. So, you can’t enjoy them when you are on the go without interruption. Quibi’s content is quick enough for any in-between moment, like coffee time, your daily skincare routine, even bathroom breaks. Since the Quibi content is designed for mobile, you can watch it either in portrait or landscape mode. No matter how you hold your phone, content is framed to fit your screen.

Highlights of Quibi:

Original movies in chapters, told 10 minutes at a time

Unscripted shows and docuseries

Daily Essentials to keep you informed on news, sports, finance, and culture

Right now, Quibi includes fifty brand-new shows and you can read about some of them here. Quibi is free for 90 days. After that, Quibi costs $4.99 per month with some ads. To get rid of ads completely, you need to pay $7.99 per month.

You can download Quibi from Apple App Store here and Google Play Store here.